Texas AD Chris Del Conte receives pay raise, contract extension through 2027

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte is set for a massive raise and a three-year contract extension through 2027, according to the upcoming UT Board of Regents agenda.

Del Conte’s salary will move above $2 million starting in 2020. The raise is an 86% increase in guaranteed pay from the previous agreement, the agenda says.

The annual raise from year-to-year from 2020 to 2024 is $500K — the duration of the original contract. In 2025, Del Conte’s salary will be $2.32 million and is capped at $2.45 million in 2027.

The raise was approved by the UT Chancellor, the Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, and the Vice Chancellor and General Counsel and is recommended for approval by the U. T. System Board of Regents, according to the agenda.

Del Conte was hired from TCU based off his special ability as a fundraiser. In two years at Texas, Del Conte is living up to that reputation guiding the Longhorns athletic department through plans for a new basketball arena and the South End Zone project at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

On Saturday, Texas announced a $130 million grant from the Moody Foundation toward the new basketball arena and events center — which will be named the Moody Center.