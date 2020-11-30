Texans WR Will Fuller suspended 6 games for violating NFL’s PED policy

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 26: Will Fuller #15 of the Houston Texans is pursued by Duron Harmon #26 of the Detroit Lions during the second half of a game at Ford Field on November 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V will be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, according to an Instagram post from Fuller.

The fifth-year wide receiver will miss the remainder of the 2020 season and one game in the 2021 regular season. Fuller is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Fuller said he took a prescribed medication from a medical professional that was not permitted under the league’s policy, calling his trust in the professional “misplaced.”

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021,” Fuller said in the post.

Fuller was enjoying a career season with the Texans in 2020, hitting career highs in yards, touchdowns and receptions through 11 games. Fuller played his best game of the season on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions, catching six passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.