Houston Texans will have to wait until Friday for first pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans logo can be seen a midfield at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans have a lot needs heading into the NFL Draft, but what they don’t have is a high pick.

Unless they make a trade, the Texans’ first pick will come late Friday with the 67th pick in the third round. Houston has a total of eight draft picks, but only three are in the top-150. It’s the second straight year they don’t have a first round pick because of the Laremy Tunsil trade with Miami last year.

In all, the Texans have six total picks — one in the third and fourth round, two in the fifth round, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The lack of high-end picks comes at the worst possible time with the franchise at the start of a re-build both on and off the field.

This will be the first draft with a new front office with first-year general manager Nick Caserio and new head coach David Culley. The two replace Bill O’Brien, who served as both head coach and GM. O’Brien was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

There are still questions surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson, who previously expressed his desire to be traded. Watson is also facing massive legal issues off the field with 22 women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Watson has denied all the accusations through his attorney Rusty Hardin.

The Texans signed free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor in early April, but addressing the quarterback situation in the draft would result in a project at best unless they can move up.

On the other side of the ball, Houston also loses the long-time face of the franchise after J.J. Watt asked to be released from his contract and he signed with Arizona. While Watt is on the back end of the career, he still has plenty of good football left in him. Last year, he started all 16 games and recorded five sacks, 52 tackles and one interception.

The draft gets started at 7 p.m. CT with the first round on Thursday from Cleveland.

Houston Texans draft picks