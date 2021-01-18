Texans QB Deshaun Watson asks fans to cancel planned march to support him

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after throwing a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — There is a very public divide between the Houston Texans franchise and its star quarterback Deshaun Watson, and apparently fans are tired of it.

Fans reportedly organized a march in support of Watson after he was unhappy with recent front office decisions, and while he was humbled by the gesture, he doesn’t want fans to go through with it.

Watson tweeted Monday morning about the planned march, citing COVID-19 concerns as to why he doesn’t want fans to march.

“I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection.”

According to national reports from ESPN and NFL Network, Watson is upset that he didn’t have more input on the franchise’s hiring of its general manager and head coach. Texans owner Cal McNair hired longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio for the general manager job last week.

During his introductory press conference, Caserio said Watson was “our quarterback.”

The Texans are expected to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the open head coaching position on Monday. Bieniemy is a top choice of Watson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that his sources believe Watson has played his last game in a Texans uniform, which would be a crippling outcome for the franchise.

The Texans finished with a 4-12 record this season and don’t have much draft capital after trading their 2021 first round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Ring of Honor Texans receiver Andre Johnson is on Watson’s side, sending out support through Twitter last week.

Johnson posted this message on on Jan. 12 — “If I’m Deshaun Watson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Easterby was hired by the Texans in April 2019 with the title of executive vice president of team development. In January 2020, he was named the executive vice president of football operations.

Just before the 2020 season, Watson signed a massive four-year contract extension through the 2025 season for $156 million.