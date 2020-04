AMES, IA – OCTOBER 28: Running back David Montgomery #32 of the Iowa State Cyclones is tackled by linebacker Ty Summers #42, and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock #90 of the TCU Horned Frogs as he rushed for yards in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 14-7 over the TCU Horned Frogs. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have selected TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 40th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Blacklock was the Texans’ first pick in this year’s draft after they traded their first round slot to Miami as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills.

The Texans stayed with defense in the third round, selecting Florida linebacker Jonathan Greenard with the 90th pick.