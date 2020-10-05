Texans lose to Vikings in battle of winless teams

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: Houston Texans fans show there displeasure with head coach Bill O’Brien of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans are hitting new lows during the 2020 season and criticisms against head coach Bill O’Brien are growing louder.

The Texans lost their fourth straight game to open the season with a 31-23 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The back-to-back AFC South champs are getting buried in the standings after a daunting opening slate of games.

The winless Minnesota Vikings provided the Texans with the chance to snap the 0-3 start, but similar issues showed up against the Vikings running game.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook rushed for two touchdowns and 130 yards as the Vikings piled up a 17-6 halftime lead.

Houston cut the deficit to 17-16 midway through the third quarter after a Will Fuller touchdown from Deshaun Watson and Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.

However, Minnesota scored the next two touchdowns. The Texans next chance for a win comes next week in a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars