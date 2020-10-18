Texans gamble and lose against Derrick Henry, Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans tackles Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (KXAN) — The Houston Texans gambled late in an attempt to cinch a win against the division rival Tennessee Titans. It didn’t work and Titans running back Derrick Henry made the Texans pay up.

The Titans knocked the Texans to 1-5 this season with a 42-36 overtime win on Sunday behind 264 total offensive yards from Henry.

Henry broke off a 53-yard reception on the first series of overtime, which set up his five-yard rushing touchdown from the Wildcat formation to end the game. The Titans went 82 yards on six plays for the overtime score, preventing the Texans offense from getting on the field due to the NFL’s overtime scoring rules.

The Texans took a 36-29 lead with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter after a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks. In an interesting coaching decision, Romeo Crennel decided to attempt the two-point conversion after the score when the extra point would’ve given the Texans an eight-point lead.

A successful two-point conversion would’ve essentially locked up the win for the Texans, pushing the lead to nine points. However, Watson’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete, meaning the Titans only need a touchdown and extra point for overtime.

The Titans drove the length of the field in 106 seconds. Ryan Tannehill delivered a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with four seconds left and Stephen Gostkowski hit the extra point to send the game to overtime at 36-all.

In the second half, the Texans outscored Tennessee 26-8 until the final Titans drive. Deshaun Watson finished with 335 passing yards and four touchdowns, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller in the fourth quarter for a 30-29 Texans lead.

The Texans poor rushing defense couldn’t stop Derrick Henry. Henry broke off a 94-yard touchdown and finished with 212 rushing yards and two scores. Henry also caught two passes for 52 yards.

If the Texans had any shot of saving the season, they needed a win against the AFC South leaders on Sunday. Houston hosts Green Bay next Sunday at NRG Stadium.