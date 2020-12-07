Texans fumble away opportunity in 26-20 loss to Colts

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sits on the turf after losing a fumble to the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — The Houston Texans had a chance to beat the Indianapolis Colts, but a late fumble led to yet another loss in a terrible season.

Houston was in position to take the lead with about 90 seconds left. They were at the Colts 2 when Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to secure Indy’s 26-20 victory.

Watson threw for 341 yards and ran for a score in the first half. But he did not have a touchdown pass for the first time this season and threw an interception after not being picked off in the last six games.

A high-flying offensive game in the first half screeched to a halt in the second. The two teams combined for 44 points in the first 30 minutes with Indianapolis taking the 24-20 halftime lead.

Houston’s defense stopped Indianapolis on fourth-and-1 at the Texans five-yard line early in the fourth quarter, keeping the deficit at one score. However, Houston gave up a safety on the next drive as the Colts defense broke through the Texans’ offensive line to sack Watson on third down.

Watson’s safety ended up being the only points scored in the final 30 minutes.

Without Will Fuller, who is suspended for the remainder of the season for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs police, the Texans relied on KeKe Coutee and Chad Hansen to pick up the slack. The two receivers combined for 242 yards and 13 catches.

Houston will have to regroup, facing the Chicago Bears next week. Prior to Sunday’s loss, the Texans had won three of their last four games.