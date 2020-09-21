Texans drop to 0-2 with loss to Ravens in home opener

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Eric Murray #23 of the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans were handed a 33-16 loss to Baltimore on Sunday behind the running game of the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, Mark Ingram ran for a TD and the Baltimore Ravens added a score on defense to to beat the mistake-prone Houston Texans. The Ravens were up by 10 early in the fourth quarter when Ingram took a direct snap on fourth-and-1 and dashed 30 yards to the end zone to make it 30-13.

Deshaun Watson threw for 275 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception and was sacked four times and hit 13 other times.

Ingram, Gus Edwards and Jackson each ran for more yards individually than the Texans did as a team in the latest embarrassment for Houston’s run defense. Ten days earlier, the Texans allowed 166 yards rushing to the Kansas City Chiefs in their season-opening loss. The Baltimore Ravens, who had the league’s best rushing attack last season, were clearly paying attention. Ingram had 55 yards rushing, Edwards led the team with 73 yards on just 10 carries and Jackson ran for 54 yards.

Rookie running back and Central Texas product J.K. Dobbins had two carries for 48 yards for the Ravens.

David Johnson was held to 34 yards rushing in his second game with the Texans after being traded from Arizona for DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason.

The Texans continue the difficult stretch to start the season with a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.