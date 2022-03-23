AUSTIN (KXAN) — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club this week for the seventh straight year.

The match play-style tournament will be held in Austin for the sixth time after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled 2020’s event. Billy Horschel won the tournament’s return event in 2021, defeating former Texas Longhorns golfer Scottie Scheffler in the final.

Action from Austin Country Club gets started Wednesday at 9:20 a.m. CDT with Jordan Spieth facing Keegan Bradley. Here’s a rundown of the groups this week.

Wednesday’s tee times, listed below, are in Central Daylight Time.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday: Group stage

Thursday: Group stage

Friday: Group stage

Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals

Sunday: Semifinals and Finals

How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (CDT time)

Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Wednesday tee times