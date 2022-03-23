AUSTIN (KXAN) — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club this week for the seventh straight year.
The match play-style tournament will be held in Austin for the sixth time after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled 2020’s event. Billy Horschel won the tournament’s return event in 2021, defeating former Texas Longhorns golfer Scottie Scheffler in the final.
Action from Austin Country Club gets started Wednesday at 9:20 a.m. CDT with Jordan Spieth facing Keegan Bradley. Here’s a rundown of the groups this week.
Wednesday’s tee times, listed below, are in Central Daylight Time.
Tournament Schedule
- Wednesday: Group stage
- Thursday: Group stage
- Friday: Group stage
- Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals
- Sunday: Semifinals and Finals
How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (CDT time)
Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)
Wednesday tee times
|9:20 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Keegan Bradley
|9:31 AM
|Adam Scott
|Justin Rose
|9:42 AM
|Justin Thomas
|Luke List
|9:53 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Marc Leishman
|10:04 AM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Maverick McNealy
|10:15 AM
|Kevin Na
|Russell Henley
|10:26 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Sepp Straka
|10:37 AM
|Will Zalatoris
|Cameron Tringale
|10:48 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Alex Noren
|10:59 AM
|Paul Casey
|Corey Conners
|11:10 AM
|Xander Schaffele
|Takumi Kanaya
|11:21 AM
|Tony Finau
|Lucas Herbert
|11:32 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Bubba Watson
|11:43 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Brian Harman
|11:54 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|Robert MacIntyre
|12:05 PM
|Jason Kokrak
|Sergio Garcia
|12:16 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Min Woo Lee
|12:27 PM
|Thomas Pieters
|Tom Hoge
|12:38 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Ian Poulter
|12:49 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:00 PM
|Tyrell Hatton
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:11 PM
|Daniel Berger
|Si Woo Kim
|1:22 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Keith Mitchell
|1:33 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Seamus Power
|1:44 PM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Richard Bland
|1:55 PM
|Talor Gooch
|Lee Westwood
|2:06 PM
|Dustin Johnson
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2:17 PM
|Max Homa
|Matthew Wolff
|2:28 PM
|Brooks Koepka
|Erik van Rooyen
|2:39 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Harold Varner III
|2:50 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Sebastian Munoz
|3:01 PM
|Patrick Reed
|Cameron Young