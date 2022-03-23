AUSTIN (KXAN) — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club this week for the seventh straight year.

The match play-style tournament will be held in Austin for the sixth time after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled 2020’s event. Billy Horschel won the tournament’s return event in 2021, defeating former Texas Longhorns golfer Scottie Scheffler in the final.

Action from Austin Country Club gets started Wednesday at 9:20 a.m. CDT with Jordan Spieth facing Keegan Bradley. Here’s a rundown of the groups this week.

Wednesday’s tee times, listed below, are in Central Daylight Time.

Tournament Schedule

  • Wednesday: Group stage
  • Thursday: Group stage
  • Friday: Group stage
  • Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals
  • Sunday: Semifinals and Finals

How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (CDT time)

Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Wednesday tee times

9:20 AMJordan SpiethKeegan Bradley
9:31 AMAdam ScottJustin Rose
9:42 AMJustin ThomasLuke List
9:53 AMKevin KisnerMarc Leishman
10:04 AMJoaquin NiemannMaverick McNealy
10:15 AMKevin NaRussell Henley
10:26 AMViktor HovlandSepp Straka
10:37 AMWill ZalatorisCameron Tringale
10:48 AMLouis OosthuizenAlex Noren
10:59 AMPaul CaseyCorey Conners
11:10 AMXander SchaffeleTakumi Kanaya
11:21 AMTony FinauLucas Herbert
11:32 AMAbraham AncerBubba Watson
11:43 AMWebb SimpsonBrian Harman
11:54 PMCollin MorikawaRobert MacIntyre
12:05 PMJason KokrakSergio Garcia
12:16 PMBilly HorschelMin Woo Lee
12:27 PMThomas PietersTom Hoge
12:38 PMScottie SchefflerIan Poulter
12:49 PMMatt FitzpatrickTommy Fleetwood
1:00 PMTyrell HattonChristiaan Bezuidenhout
1:11 PMDaniel BergerSi Woo Kim
1:22 PMPatrick CantlayKeith Mitchell
1:33 PMSungjae ImSeamus Power
1:44 PMBryson DeChambeauRichard Bland
1:55 PMTalor GoochLee Westwood
2:06 PMDustin JohnsonMackenzie Hughes
2:17 PMMax HomaMatthew Wolff
2:28 PMBrooks KoepkaErik van Rooyen
2:39 PMShane LowryHarold Varner III
2:50 PMJon RahmSebastian Munoz
3:01 PMPatrick ReedCameron Young