Teams full of excitement as high school football season begins

AUSTIN (KXAN) — High School football is an institution in the state of Texas and the chase for a championship is underway for several area teams.

The 6A Bowie Bulldogs and the 5A LBJ Jaguars began practice Monday as both teams seek to get back to the playoffs.

Bowie went 7-4 last season, and lost in the UIL Bi-district round of the playoffs to Cibolo Steele. This year’s team will look very different, as 47 players graduated after the 2018 season.

One player who will be returning is senior quarterback Trinidad Sanders. Sanders suffered injuries to both knees in his short career, but says that he’s back healthy and eager to be behind center for what he hopes is a full season.

“It was the same process as with my other knee, ” Sanders said. “I knew what I was getting into so it wasn’t that hard this time around.”

Sanders and the rest of the Bulldogs will begin the regular season Thursday August 29 against Pflugerville at Burger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The LBJ Jaguars have high hopes as they boast a roster with three players with Division 1 commitments.

Latrell McCutchin, a 2021 Alabama commit, leads a defense that’s loaded with speed.

“We’re going to play faster than everybody we play against,” McCutchin said. “We’re going to outrun guys, we’re going to have subs that are equally as fast as our opponents so it’s going to be really hard for guys to beat us if they don’t have the type of speed that we do.”

The Jaguars first game of the season will be at home against Elgin Friday August 30. Kickoff for that game will be 7:30 p.m.