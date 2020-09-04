TCU’s opener vs. SMU will not be played next week after positive COVID-19 results

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Christian University will not play its season opener scheduled for next Friday, Sept. 11 against Southern Methodist University, TCU Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati announced on Twitter Friday.

Donati wrote several student-athletes and support staff within the program tested positive for COVID-19 after recent testing and contact tracing. Donati says both teams have agreed to monitor dates throughout the season to potentially make up the game.

As of right now, TCU has open dates on its current schedule on Oct. 17 and Nov. 21. However, SMU’s only open date is currently scheduled for Oct. 10, which means the teams would need to get creative and work with several other programs to reschedule the game.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority. We share in your disappointment, but firmly believe we will be able to resume football activities soon,” Donati wrote in the post.

Donati says TCU is “looking forward” to play at the start of the conference schedule in three weeks with the Big 12 opener against Iowa State on Sept. 26.