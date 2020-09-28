TCU-Texas kickoff set for 11 a.m. in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns will kickoff against TCU next Saturday at 11 a.m. at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Sunday.

This will be the Longhorns’ first early kick of the season. TCU started the season on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Iowa State. The Horned Frogs lost to the Cyclones 37-34.

Under coach Tom Herman, the Longhorns are 1-2 against Gary Patterson’s Horned Frogs with Texas’ only win coming at home in 2018. TCU has won six of the last eight meetings, dating back to 2012.

Texas remains in the top 10 of the AP and Amway USA Today Coaches poll, coming in at No. 9 this week after a wild 63-56 overtime win against Texas Tech on Saturday. The Longhorns scored 22 unanswered points in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime against the Red Raiders.