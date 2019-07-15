TCU still waiting on word for Lake Travis QB’s 2019 eligibility

TCU head coach Gary Patterson, left, greets officials before an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) — TCU football was severely hampered across the roster last season. There were so many injuries that it actually lingered into 2019 Spring practice when Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson called off the Spring game, due to lack of depth.

The quarterback position in 2018 wasn’t immune to the beating that plagued the entire roster with Shawn Robinson, Michael Collins and Justin Rogers missing all or a portion of the season.

When TCU went on a run at the end of the year to become bowl-eligible, it was sparingly used quarterback Grayson Muehlstein that led the Horned Frogs.

At present, the Fort Worth school has six quarterbacks on the roster including former Lake Travis quarterback Matthew Baldwin.

Baldwin transferred this offseason from Ohio State and appealed to the NCAA for immediate eligibility. Patterson says they haven’t heard back on whether Baldwin’s appeal was approved.

Lake Travis quarterback Matthew Baldwin at his Ohio State signing ceremony (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Kansas State transfer Alex Delton, freshman Max Duggan, Rogers and Collins are all in the mix to be the starting quarterback and are mostly healthy going into the season.

Patterson says a crowded quarterback room will help the unit get stronger.

“When you have a high competition level as a general rule, you have a better product,” Patterson said.

After missing 13 starters in Spring practice due to injury, Patterson hopes his team can catch a break in 2019.

“Older teams don’t get banged up as much as younger teams,” Patterson said.