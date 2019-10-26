TCU defense set to challenge Longhorns offense

FORT WORTH (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will be walking wounded into hostile territory against TCU Saturday afternoon.

A defense that gave up 48 points to Kansas isn’t getting much help in the secondary this week in Fort Worth. TCU’s offense isn’t as good as it’s been in the past, but will certainly be motivated to stop its two-game losing streak and should be excited to face Texas’ hospitable unit.

For the Longhorns, this feels like a game of survival. With a bye week coming next week for recovery, Sam Ehlinger and the offense will have to lead Texas to victory…because the defense isn’t getting the job done.

Defensive back Jalen Green is ready to go after practicing all week, but B.J. Foster and DeMarvion Overshown are both questionable. The worst pass defense in the Big 12 clearly isn’t producing, but also can’t catch a break with injuries.

TCU’s passing offense is definitely a weakness with freshman quarterback Max Duggan still coping with the idea of college defenses. However, the Horned Frogs can run the ball and should find their opportunities with Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua.

Fort Worth hasn’t been kind to Texas — losing their last two trips by a combined score of 74-14. The Longhorns snapped a four-game overall losing streak last year with a 31-16 win in Austin aided by several second half TCU turnovers.

Sam Ehlinger against a good TCU defense will be the must match-up to watch. TCU’s defense ranks first in the conference in rushing and second in passing.

Kansas’ defense didn’t offer much resistance, but OU contained the Longhorns for at least the first half. This will be Ehlinger’s chance to prove how good their attack is against a quality unit after not playing their best in the Red River Showdown.

As of Friday night, Texas was favored by one point according to oddsmakers. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.