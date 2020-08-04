TCU coach Gary Patterson apologizes after using racial slur

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — TCU football coach Gary Patterson issued an apology on Tuesday after using a racial slur that resulted in several players refusing to practice on Monday.

Patterson apologized for using the word “that, in any context, is unacceptable.”

“I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards. Our players, past and present, have always been the strength of our program. These men are and will always be my motivation and driving force,” Patterson said in the statement.

Linebacker Dylan Jordan posted about what Patterson said on Twitter on Monday. Jordan, a Black man, claims in his tweet that Patterson confronted Jordan about using the n-word during team meetings.

Jordan says several defensive players refused to practice when they heard about the conversation where Patterson used the actual word. Then, Jordan claims Patterson came into the locker room to reiterate that “he wasn’t calling him (Jordan) the n-word.”

In his tweet, Jordan said “this behavior is not okay now or ever and there needs to be repercussions to these actions.”

You can read Jordan’s full account of the incident with Patterson below:

Several current and former TCU players said the situation was misconstrued between the players and Patterson.

On Twitter, defensive back Tre’von Moehrig said he knows “the kind of person Coach P is and where his heart is at.” Defensive back Derius Davis said in a tweet that Patterson didn’t call players the n-word.