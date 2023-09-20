Dripping Springs, Texas (KXAN) – Of the many growing suburbs around Austin, Dripping Springs has seen as much change as any, including to their athletic teams. With an influx of people, the Tigers have risen to 6A, the biggest division in Texas high school athletics.

Success has been there for the Tigers who had a very successful first full season in 6A last fall. With the change, there’s been a constant.

Since the 1990s, Dripping Springs has sold catfish at concession stands. To call it a hit is an understatement.

“150 pounds of catfish and we always run out,” said one of the catfish cooks Paul Fushille about a typical gameday.

Fushille has an army working alongside him that start early Friday – some even beginning Thursday.

“People come from all over looking for it,” added Fushille. “I knew about the catfish here long before my kids came to school here.”

The catfish sales benefit the Dripping Springs band. Luke Hassell, or ‘Fish Commish’ as he is known when cooking, has a junior trumpet player in the band.

“I’ve been here for about seven years and it’s the same recipe,” said Hassell about the catfish. “And as I understand it, it hasn’t changed.”

Brian Tuohy, or ‘Fri Guy Bri’, is the father of Colin in the band. Having been on the cooking crew for years, he knows how integral catfish is to football in Dripping Springs and the community as a whole.

“As far as Dripping Springs goes, it’s hand in hand,” said Tuohy. “People come here for the catfish. They come here to grab some dinner, watch some of the game and then head home.”

“I’ve had officials making sure that when they’re coming to do games over here that there’s the catfish,” said Dripping Springs head football coach Galen Zimmerman. “It’s a big deal.”