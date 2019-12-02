Tar Heels bowl eligible in 1st year of Brown’s return

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown holds up four fingers prior to the start of the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (KXAN) — Mack Brown and North Carolina are bowl eligible after routing a rival.

The Tar Heels beat N.C. State 41-10 on Saturday night, reaching six victories in Brown’s first season of a second stint as North Carolina’s coach. There are 79 bowl-eligible teams, one more than needed to fill the 78 slots.

Brown looks rejuvenated on the Tar Heels’ sideline after being out of coaching for five years. If you don’t believe that, just watch his post game celebration after his team clinched a bowl berth Saturday night.

What do you do when you beat a rival and earn a bowl game?



You dance!#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/5tiTTtiGGZ — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) December 1, 2019

North Carolina started the season hot with back-to-back wins against South Carolina and Miami before suffering through a three-game losing streak that featured a near upset of No. 3 Clemson.

North Carolina rallied for back-to-back wins at the end of the season to reach the six-win plateau.

Around the Nation

Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 34-26 on Friday. The Golden Flashes finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2012.

Oregon State fell short of ending its drought, losing to Oregon on Saturday. Oregon State hasn’t been to a bowl since 2013.

The states of Florida and Ohio have the most bowl-eligible teams with six each. Michigan is next with five.

These 79 teams are bowl eligible. One will be left on the outside looking in:

Air Force

Alabama

Appalachian State

Arkansas State

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

Boise State

Boston College

Buffalo

BYU

California

Central Florida

Central Michigan

Charlotte

Cincinnati

Clemson

Eastern Michigan

Florida

Florida Atlantic

Florida International

Florida State

Georgia

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Iowa State

Kansas State

Kent State

Kentucky

Liberty

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech

Louisville

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Miami

Miami (Ohio)

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Mississippi State

Navy

Nevada

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Ohio

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Penn State

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

SMU

Southern California

Southern Mississippi

Temple

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Toledo

Tulane

UAB

Utah

Utah State

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Washington

Washington State

Western Kentucky

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

Wyoming