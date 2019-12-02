Tar Heels bowl eligible in 1st year of Brown’s return

CHAPEL HILL, NC (KXAN) — Mack Brown and North Carolina are bowl eligible after routing a rival.
The Tar Heels beat N.C. State 41-10 on Saturday night, reaching six victories in Brown’s first season of a second stint as North Carolina’s coach. There are 79 bowl-eligible teams, one more than needed to fill the 78 slots.
Brown looks rejuvenated on the Tar Heels’ sideline after being out of coaching for five years. If you don’t believe that, just watch his post game celebration after his team clinched a bowl berth Saturday night.
North Carolina started the season hot with back-to-back wins against South Carolina and Miami before suffering through a three-game losing streak that featured a near upset of No. 3 Clemson.
North Carolina rallied for back-to-back wins at the end of the season to reach the six-win plateau.
Around the Nation
Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 34-26 on Friday. The Golden Flashes finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2012.
Oregon State fell short of ending its drought, losing to Oregon on Saturday. Oregon State hasn’t been to a bowl since 2013.
The states of Florida and Ohio have the most bowl-eligible teams with six each. Michigan is next with five.
These 79 teams are bowl eligible. One will be left on the outside looking in:
Air Force
Alabama
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Arizona State
Auburn
Baylor
Boise State
Boston College
Buffalo
BYU
California
Central Florida
Central Michigan
Charlotte
Cincinnati
Clemson
Eastern Michigan
Florida
Florida Atlantic
Florida International
Florida State
Georgia
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Iowa State
Kansas State
Kent State
Kentucky
Liberty
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana Tech
Louisville
LSU
Marshall
Memphis
Miami
Miami (Ohio)
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Mississippi State
Navy
Nevada
North Carolina
Notre Dame
Ohio
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Penn State
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
SMU
Southern California
Southern Mississippi
Temple
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
Toledo
Tulane
UAB
Utah
Utah State
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
Washington
Washington State
Western Kentucky
Western Michigan
Wisconsin
Wyoming