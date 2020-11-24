Talented Del Valle receiver Caleb Burton commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 21: The Ohio State Buckeyes kick off to the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Stadium can hold more than 100,000 fans but had none present as the Buckeyes defeated the Hoosiers 42-35. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Junior receiver Caleb Burton committed to Ohio State on Monday, continuing the Buckeyes’ streak of picking up Texas wide receivers. Burton announced his verbal pledge to OSU through Twitter.

Burton is one of the best overall players in the 2022 class, ranking as the top receiver in the country and the No. 9 player overall, according to 247 Sports. He missed most of his 2020 junior season with a knee injury.

Picking OSU over Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma, Burton is just the latest talented Texas receiver to head to the top team in the Big Ten Conference.

Lake Travis product Garrett Wilson is leading the Buckeyes in receiving yards after picking OSU over Texas two years ago. Rockwall playmaker Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed with Ohio State in the 2020 class. Smith-Njigba has six catches and a touchdown during his freshman season.