Takeaways from the Texas Longhorns Orange-White spring game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Both Texas quarterbacks flashed at times and running back Bijan Robinson proved he can be a bonafide star for the 2021 Longhorns.

Texas wrapped up spring practice with the Orange-White spring game Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The White, quarterbacked mostly by Hudson Card, defeated Orange, mostly quarterbacked by Casey Thompson, 20-12.

Thompson threw 42 passes, completing 23 for 242 yards, but had two interceptions. The first interception changed the tone of the game late in the first half while his Orange side was in the red zone. D’Shawn Jamison read Thompson the whole way, jumping the route and running the sideline for a near 100-yard touchdown return as the second quarter clock expired.

Card struggled in the first half, but threw the game’s only touchdown pass to Marcus Washington in the third quarter. Card finished 168 yards on 15-25 passing.

Neither quarterback did enough Saturday to be called the clear favorite, but they both showed some bright spots to build on for the quarterback competition that will definitely extend into preseason practice.

Robinson put the Orange team on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run on the first offensive series of the game. The sophomore ran for 54 yards on 10 carries. Late in the game, everyone held their breath as Robinson left the game with an apparent injury.

He told the media after the game that he thought it was a “tweak” at the time, but it didn’t turn out to be anything.

The defensive line also deserves its due credit, causing nine total sacks between the two teams. Moro Ojomo tallied three sacks for the White team.

Spring game notes

1st quarter ORANGE: QB Casey Thompson gets the opening honors on offense. The redshirt junior leads a first possession touchdown drive, completing three of his four passes.

1st quarter ORANGE: It helps the offense when Bijan Robinson is in the backfield. Robinson makes everything look easy. The sophomore running back had four carries for 31 yards on the opening drive capped with a 6-yard touchdown drive.

1st quarter WHITE: Jerrin Thompson timed a safety blitz perfectly and was credited with a sack on Casey Thompson. Jerrin Thompson beat tight end Jared Wiley on the edge

1st quarter ORANGE: Cameron Dicker has a new career-long for college field goals (even though it won’t officially count). Dicker hits a 58-yard field goal for a 9-0 Orange lead

1st quarter: Head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with Longhorn Network after the first quarter. There were several drops by receivers during the first quarter. He says the receivers need to settle down, blaming the miscues on being “anxious.”

2nd quarter WHITE: After a quiet first quarter, Hudson Card showed some arm talent finding Kelvontay Dixon in the middle of the field for a 25-yard gain. The drive resulted in a Dicker field goal

2nd quarter WHITE: Hudson Card is in a groove with back-to-back sharp throws. Card fired in passes to Marcus Washington and Kai Money for first downs.

2nd quarter WHITE: First trip into the red zone for the White team, but they can’t cash in on a touchdown. Card’s team settled for a field goal

2nd quarter ORANGE: Nice two-minute drill opportunity for Casey Thompson at the end of the half. Thompson kept the drive alive on 3rd-and-8.

2nd quarter ORANGE: Thompson makes a big mistake in the closing seconds of the half, looking down the receiver in the red zone. D’Shawn Jamison jumped the route and strolled for the “pick-6” to end the first half. Good/bad situation there: great playmaking ability by Jamison, bad read by Thompson

SHARK ATTACK



3rd quarter WHITE: What a throw by Hudson Card for his first touchdown of the spring game. Marcus Washington was completely covered, yet Card was able to throw him open for an 8-yard touchdown. White now leads 20-9