TABC boys and girls high school basketball rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school boys and girls rankings for the week of Jan. 17.
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Richardson, 21-1; 2. Duncanville, 19-1; 3. Spring Westfield, 18-1; 4. Austin Westlake, 23-1; 5. Fort Bend Elkins, 20-5; 6. Cy Falls, 22-3; 7. League City Clear Brook, 24-3; 8. McKinney, 23-3; 9. Dickinson, 23-3; 10. Humble Atascocita, 21-5; 11. Lake Highlands, 23-2; 12. Denton Guyer, 23-3; 13. Killeen Harker Heights, 23-3; 14. Arlington Martin, 17-6; 15. North Crowley, 19-5; 16. Alvin Shadow Creek, 16-2; 17. Pearland Dawson, 14-6; 18. Katy Seven Lakes, 23-3; 19. Plano, 23-0; 20. Waco Midway, 18-7; 21. DeSoto, 19-6; 22. EP Americas, 24-1; 23. South Grand Prairie, 18-7; 24. San Marcos, 22-4; 25. SA Northside Brennan, 21-6.
Class 5A
1. Beaumont United, 21-3; 2. Lancaster, 16-9; 3. Dallas Kimball, 16-6; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 22-3; 5. Amarillo, 19-6; 6. Crosby, 10-10; 7. Frisco Memorial, 20-3; 8. Katy Paetow, 19-5; 9. Mansfield Summit, 18-5; 10. Mansfield Legacy, 17-6; 11. Fort Bend Marshall, 19-2; 12. Fort Bend Hightower, 17-8; 13. EP Chapin, 19-4; 14. Dallas Highland Park, 16-4; 15. NRH Birdville, 14-9; 16. NRH Richland, 17-5; 17. SA Jefferson, 18-7; 18. Lucas Lovejoy, 20-2; 19. Boerne Champion, 20-5; 20. Hallsville, 24-2; 21. Sulphur Springs, 19-8; 22. Red Oak, 16-6; 23. Lufkin, 18-2; 24. Humble Kingwood Park, 18-4; 25. Austin Anderson, 18-8.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family, 21-4; 2. Silsbee, 19-6; 3. Houston Washington, 17-4; 4. Dallas Carter, 18-7; 5. Dallas Roosevelt, 15-6; 6. La Marque, 15-9; 7. Van Alstyne, 19-5; 8. Boerne, 18-6; 9. Waco Connally, 19-2; 10. Somerset, 21-4; 11. Argyle, 18-6; 12. Hardin-Jefferson, 17-4; 13. Freeport Brazosport, 12-12; 14. Stafford, 17-8; 15. CC Miller, 18-6; 16. Waco La Vega, 18-3; 17. Canyon, 16-5; 18. WF Hirschi, 13-7; 19. Lubbock Estacado, 16-8; 20. Austin LBJ, 14-7; 21. CC West Oso, 20-5; 22. Pleasanton, 18-6; 23. Paris, 22-7; 24. Hudson, 18-7; 25. Wilmer Hutchins, 12-9.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison, 22-7; 2. SA Cole, 17-8; 3. Hitchcock, 16-5; 4. Brock, 18-5; 5. Shallowater, 19-1; 6. Diboll, 11-4; 7. Tatum, 15-4; 8. WF City View, 21-4; 9. Academy, 16-7; 10. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 15-10; 11. Franklin, 9-2; 12. Lorena, 11-13; 13. Abernathy, 9-4; 14. Crockett, 17-5; 15. Peaster, 16-7; 16. New Waverly, 16-3; 17. Poth, 11-2; 18. Bishop, 21-3; 19. CC London, 18-6; 20. Santa Rosa, 14-10; 21. IDEA North Mission, 16-8; 22. Ponder, 20-3; 23. Childress, 8-12; 24. Commerce, 15-13; 25. Stockdale, 16-7.
Class 2A
1. Lipan, 23-0; 2. Clarendon, 13-2; 3. Douglass, 21-3; 4. Timpson, 12-3; 5. Mumford, 16-7; 6. New Home, 19-4; 7. Flatonia, 22-4; 8. Tolar, 20-4; 9. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 16-6; 10. Martins Mill, 18-5; 11. La Rue La Poynor, 19-6; 12. New Deal, 16-5; 13. Thorndale, 17-7; 14. Gruver, 17-6; 15. Olton, 20-3; 16. Port Aransas, 15-9; 17. Grapeland, 18-9; 18. Italy, 14-3; 19. Beckville, 19-3; 20. Farwell, 17-4; 21. Frankston, 17-4; 22. SA Lee Academy, 17-3; 23. Cisco, 11-3; 24. Bland, 23-3; 25. Hearne, 8-9.
Class 1A
1. Texline, 19-2; 2. Calvert, 12-4; 3. Graford, 22-3; 4. Tilden McMullen County, 22-4; 5. Dime Box, 15-6; 6. San Perlita, 16-7; 7. Wildorado, 20-2; 8. Jayton, 18-4; 9. Mertzon Irion County, 18-3; 10. Dodd City, 17-5; 11. Lingleville, 11-10; 12. Nazareth, 13-9; 13. Avinger, 18-5; 14. Chireno, 13-10; 15. Springlake-Earth, 7-6; 16. Water Valley, 11-7; 17. Rankin, 12-6; 18. Huckabay, 15-8; 19. Trinidad, 14-6; 20. Midway, 14-8; 21. Turkey Valley, 14-4; 22. Wells, 9-12; 23. Paducah, 15-3; 24. Electra, 13-7; 25. Munday, 14-7.
BOYS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC
1. Plano John Paul II, 21-6; 2. SA Antonian, 27-2; 3. Addison Greenhill, 17-8; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 20-5; 5. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 18-8; 6. Houston Christian, 16-11; 7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 15-8; 8. Episcopal School of Dallas, 16-7; 9. SA Central Catholic, 20-6; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 15-10.
TAPPS 5A
1. McKinney Christian, 26-5; 2. The Woodlands Christian, 16-7; 3. Brownsville St. Joseph, 23-4; 4. Austin St. Michaels, 15-8; 5. Tyler The Brook Hill, 22-4; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian, 17-8; 7. SA TMI Episcopal, 15-14; 8. Laredo St. Augustine, 21-6; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 16-8; 10. FW Christian, 13-15.
TAPPS 4A
1. Arlington Grace Prep 21-4; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian 18-6; 3. Houston Westbury Christian 18-11; 4. Colleyville Covenant 18-5; 5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal 9-12; 6. Schertz John Paul II 11-15; 7. FW Lake Country Christian 16-8; 8. Lubbock Christian 16-6; 9. Arlington Pantego Christian 17-4; 10. SA Lutheran 15-9.
TAPPS 3A
1. Midland Classical 15-8; 2. Austin Hill Country Christian 23-2; 3. Dallas Yavneh 13-3; 4. Huntsville Alpha Omega 14-3; 5. Richardson North Dallas Adventist 8-5; 6. Denton Calvary 13-6; 7. Houston Lutheran North; 8. New Braunfels Christian 17-6; 9. Tomball Rosehill 16-6; 10. Lucas Christian 7-14.
TAPPS 2A
1. Houston Grace Christian, 18-7; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 15-4; 3. Lubbock Kingdom, 13-6; 4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 16-8; 5. Longview Christian, 19-4; 6. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 15-9; 7. Garland Christian, 8-2; 8. SA St. Gerard, 8-2; 9. Bryan St. Joseph, 9-2; 10. Abilene Christian, 16-6.
TAPPS 1A
1. Cypress Covenant, 13-2; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 3-3; 3. WF Christ, 8-1; 4. Irving Faustina, 4-1; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone, 11-8; 6. Fredericksburg Heritage, 3-3; 7. Longview Christian Heritage, 6-5; 8. Houston Beren, 7-1; 9. Dallas Alcuin, 7-0; 10. Kingwood Covenant, 9-9.
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. DeSoto, 20-1; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 27-2; 3. SA Northside Clark, 23-2; 4. Plano East, 24-3; 5. Alvin Shadow Creek, 22-2; 6. Coppell, 28-1; 7. Cedar Hill, 19-8; 8. Duncanville, 24-5; 9. South Grand Prairie, 23-4; 10. Austin High, 21-2; 11. Laredo United South, 24-4; 12. Katy Tompkins, 27-2; 13. Denton Braswell, 24-2; 14. Houston Memorial, 19-4; 15. League City Clear Brook, 24-6; 16. Tomball Memorial, 21-3; 17. Langham Creek, 18-6; 18. FW Boswell, 22-6; 19. Converse Judson, 24-5; 20. Wolfforth Frenship, 20-5; 21. Southlake Carroll, 20-4; 22. Fort Bend Austin, 20-4; 23. Katy Seven Lakes, 25-5; 24. Plano, 20-6; 25. Rockwall, 18-9.
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park, 23-0; 2. McKinney North, 23-1; 3. Frisco Memorial, 24-5; 4. Frisco Liberty, 23-5; 5. Manvel, 26-2; 6. Amarillo, 20-5; 7. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 23-2; 8. Lubbock Cooper, 19-4; 9. Georgetown, 20-7; 10. CC Veterans Memorial, 28-2; 11. Lake Dallas, 22-4; 12. Mansfield Timberview, 16-8; 13. EP Burges, 21-2; 14. Pflugerville, 24-5; 15. Royse City, 23-3; 16. Frisco Lone Star, 15-7; 17. Dallas Highland Park, 18-8; 18. Humble Kingwood Park, 16-8; 19. EP Chapin, 23-3; 20. Frisco Reedy, 16-8; 21. Brownsville Veterans, 21-7; 22. New Braunfels Canyon, 21-5; 23. Houston Sterling, 12-3; 24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 22-6; 25. EP Andress, 20-4.
Class 4A
1. Argyle, 26-0; 2. Hardin-Jefferson, 22-4; 3. Fredericksburg, 24-2; 4. Canyon, 18-5; 5. Brownsboro, 26-2; 6. Kennedale, 26-6; 7. Midlothian Heritage, 21-5; 8. Waco La Vega, 21-4; 9. Sunnyvale, 20-6; 10. Boerne, 24-3; 11. Glen Rose, 24-4; 12. Levelland, 19-2; 13. Beeville Jones, 24-2; 14. Sanger, 21-4; 15. EP Mountain View, 19-4; 16. Decatur, 17-3; 17. Rockport-Fulton, 21-7; 18. Geronimo Navarro, 24-5; 19. Seminole, 16-5; 20. Palestine, 25-4; 21. Canton, 20-6; 22. Devine, 19-7; 23. La Vernia, 23-5; 24. Stephenville, 18-9; 25. San Elizario, 20-4.
Class 3A
1. Canadian, 24-1; 2. Fairfield, 26-1; 3. Brownfield, 17-3; 4. Peaster, 24-4; 5. Tuscola Jim Ned, 23-1; 6. Winnsboro, 22-5; 7. Idalou, 20-5; 8. Shallowater, 22-2; 9. Woodville, 23-4; 10. Bishop, 20-6; 11. Lyford, 24-3; 12. Gunter, 18-7; 13. Nocona, 25-4; 14. Columbus, 26-0; 15. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 24-3; 16. Poth, 20-4; 17. Holliday, 20-3; 18. Pottsboro, 22-4; 19. New Waverly, 20-1; 20. Ponder, 14-11; 21. Aransas Pass, 20-8; 22. Edgewood, 20-7; 23. Little River Academy, 18-7; 24. Whitesboro, 20-7; 25. SA Cole, 19-8.
Class 2A
1. Gruver, 20-0; 2. Martins Mill, 24-3; 3. Lipan, 21-5; 4. Douglass, 22-3; 5. Lovelady, 24-4; 6. Wellington, 20-5; 7. Muenster, 22-3; 8. La Rue La Poynor, 18-6; 9. New Home, 20-6; 10. Sudan, 16-10; 11. Sundown, 20-7; 12. Alvord, 18-9; 13. Panhandle, 18-8; 14. Cisco, 19-6; 15. Harper, 18-4; 16. Stamford, 24-2; 17. Archer City, 16-8; 18. Weimar, 17-7; 19. Woden, 18-8; 20. Mason, 18-8; 21. San Saba, 21-6; 22. Clarendon, 14-13; 23. Farwell, 21-4; 24. Yorktown, 17-10; 25. Tenaha, 19-5.
Class 1A
1. Ackerly Sands, 22-3; 2. Nazareth, 14-10; 3. Huckabay, 23-5; 4. Robert Lee, 22-2; 5. Priddy, 18-4; 6. Neches, 17-4; 7. Hermleigh, 20-7; 8. Gail Borden County, 17-7; 9. Chireno, 19-5; 10. Roscoe Highland, 19-5; 11. Jayton, 19-6; 12. Mertzon Irion County, 22-2; 13. Tilden McMullen County, 20-5; 14. Graford, 18-4; 15. Veribest, 14-5; 16. Moulton, 18-6; 17. Wells, 19-7; 18. Lingleville, 17-5; 19. Richland Springs, 21-5; 20. Eden, 21-5; 21. Klondike, 22-5; 22. Spur, 20-6; 23. Westbrook, 19-7; 24. Henrietta Midway, 13-8; 25. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 13-13.
GIRLS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC
1.Houston Christian, 24-0; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 21-6; 3. Plano John Paul II, 24-6; 4. SA Antonian, 22-11; 5. Houston The Village, 17-8; 6. Argyle Liberty Christian, 22-7; 7. Houston St. Agnes, 20-7; 8. Houston Incarnate Word, 17-5; 9. Houston St. Pius X, 15-8; 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 19-10.
TAPPS 5A
1. Boerne Geneva, 19-1; 2. Austin Hyde Park, 17-1; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 15-7; 4. Frisco Legacy Christian, 12-4; 5. Austin St. Michael’s, 14-4; 6. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 13-7; 7. Dallas Christian, 9-13; 8. Grapevine Faith, 18-9; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 9-7; 10. FW Christian, 10-9.
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Christian, 16-5; 2. SA Lutheran, 14-11; 3. Tyler Gorman, 20-6; 4. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 8-15; 5. FW Lake Country, 10-13; 6. Magnolia Legacy, 12-10; 7. Arlington Pantego, 7-2; 8. Dallas The Shelton, 12-3; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 10-5; 10. Midland Trinity, 5-0.
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston Lutheran North, 10-7; 2. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 14-9; 3. Kennedale Fellowship, 14-7; 4. Round Rock Christian, 10-5; 5. Waco Live Oak Classical, 11-6; 6. Denton Calvary, 11-8; 7. Dallas Lutheran, 6-5; 8. Austin Hill Country Christian, 12-12; 9. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 10-9; 10. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 15-7.
TAPPS 2A
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart, 14-6; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 10-7; 3. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 20-6; 4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 10-4; 5. Dallas First Baptist, 13-6; 6. Lubbock Kingdom, 5-9; 7. Weatherford Christian, 9-7; 8. FW Bethesda, 12-6; 9. Lubbock Southcrest, 7-5; 10. Victoria Faith, 1-5.
TAPPS 1A
1. San Angelo Cornerstone, 5-2; 2. WF Christ, 7-4; 3. Athens Christian, 13-5; 4. Plainview Christian, 8-6; 5. Waxahachie Prep, 5-3; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 6-3; 7. Wichita Christian, 5-7; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 7-2; 9. Cypress Covenant, 10-1; 10. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 4-3.