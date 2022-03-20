AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are back in the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

The No. 2-seeded Longhorns stymied sharpshooting, No. 7-seed Utah Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center for a 78-56 win in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. Aaliyah Moore led the Longhorns for the second straight tournament game, scoring 21 points against the Pac 12 opponent.

The second quarter proved crucial as Texas’ defense limited the Pac 12’s top-scoring team to 13 points. Texas scored 25 during the quarter for a 44-30 lead at the break.

Texas shot a staggering 63% from the field.

Next up, the Longhorns are heading west to the Spokane Regional. They will await the winner of Monday’s No. 3 LSU and No. 6 Ohio State game. Texas’ Sweet 16 matchup is scheduled for Friday, March 25.

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) and Utah forward Dasia Young (34) chase a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Aaliyah Moore (21) drives around Utah forward Kelsey Rees, left, during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Utah forward Kelsey Rees (53) loses control of the ball as she drives to the basket against Texas forward Aaliyah Moore (21) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Utah guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) chase the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) celebrates a play as she runs past Utah guard Kennady McQueen (24) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

This was Texas’ final basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center. Texas will play its home games at the Moody Center starting next season.

Texas made a surprise run to the Elite Eight last year in San Antonio in head coach Vic Schaefer’s first season in charge. This year, they couldn’t slide under the radar and didn’t need to in two comfortable wins during the opening rounds.