Surging Longhorns must avoid Baylor trap

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football coach Tom Herman said he was most proud of how his team responded on Sunday to their 48-45 win on Saturday.

"I'm maybe the most proud of how they came to work yesterday," Herman said at his Monday press conference. "They came to work ready to get better, understanding that we're 0-0 against Baylor this week and our preparation is what's led us to where we're at now. And how we prepare and how we tune the noise out and how we manage all of the distractions."

Texas is now dealing with those expectations that come with their first AP top 10 ranking since 2010.

"I don't think we're at a place right now where you can say winning is expected and I think that's OK," Herman said.

"I think winning right now is the fruit of the labor of the week of preparation, and it should be celebrated immensely, you know, whether you're beating Tulsa or Oklahoma, it doesn't matter. Expecting to win, just that word "expect" in my mind breeds entitlement, it breeds arrogance."

Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, throwing for 314 yards and two touchdowns along with three rushing touchdowns.

Freshman kicker Cameron Dicker is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after his game-winning 40-yard field goal.

Texas turns their attention to a Baylor team that is coming off a 37-34 win over Kansas State to improve to 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big 12.

"They have a ridiculously high-powered offense that can run and throw the football. I think that's the biggest thing. It's just a really good football team that we're playing," Herman said.

When asked about his Coaches poll ballot where Texas is ranked 14th, Herman said he voted his Longhorns 11th.

"I watch so little college football, I don't know, I hear Alabama is really good."

As daunting as it sounds, Herman would no doubt welcome the chance to find out first hand, which would likely mean UT's first trip to the College Football Playoff.