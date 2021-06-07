Super Regional bound — Texas baseball dominates Fairfield to win regional

Texas pitcher Zach Zubia (52) and third baseman Camryn Williams (55) celebrate after their win over Southern in an NCAA regional tournament college baseball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns were perfect this weekend during the Austin regional, advancing to the NCAA Super Regional round after a 12-2 win over Fairfield Sunday night.

The Longhorns scored more than 10 runs in each of their three games. Southern, Arizona State and Fairfield hardly stood a chance. Texas pounced on its competition early, creating three pressure-free wins for a resounding sweep of the games.

Texas will host the winner of the Gainesville Regional, either South Florida or South Alabama, in the super regional round at UFCU Disch-Falk Field next weekend. USF (2-0) and South Alabama (2-1) will play Monday for the regional championship. South Alabama has to win twice to advance.

The series will start either Friday, June 11 or Saturday, June 12 in Austin.

Pitcher Pete Hansen continued the Texas trend of quality starts over the weekend, striking out 13 in 6.2 innings of work. Hansen walked off the field to chants of “Pete, Pete, Pete,” giving a curtain call to the sellout crowd of Texas faithful.

The Longhorns were patient at the plate against an overtaxed squad of Fairfield pitchers. Texas scored its first run without a hit in the first inning, taking the lead on four walks.

Fairfield walked 11 Longhorns throughout the night. In the second inning, three Texas singles broke the game open at 5-0 and there was no turning back.

Douglas Hodo III put the game well out of reach in the third inning with a bases clearing, three-run triple into the right-center gap for a 10-0 Texas lead.

Leadoff hitter Mike Antico stole four bases and scored three runs.