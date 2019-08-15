Summer of Texas: Longhorns vaulting up 2020 recruiting rankings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen caught all the recruiting experts by surprise when he announced his commitment to Texas this week.

During the summer of recruiting, everything has fallen the Longhorns way with a particular nod of success to defensive line coach Oscar Giles.

Giles has brought Vernon Broughton, Van Fillinger and Umanmielen into the fold to add some hefty talent to the Longhorns defensive line for the 2020 class.

Texas is still in the mix for Alfred Collins, as well, the highly-coveted Bastrop defensive lineman.

The Longhorns have added 10 commitments since June 1 taking their 247 Sports’ team ranking all the way up to sixth in the nation.

Mike Craven, recruiting expert from the Austin American Statesman, joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score to discuss the summer of the Longhorns.