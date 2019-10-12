Stony Point stays undefeated with second half rally against Vista Ridge

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Vista Ridge was aiming to make a statement in the first half against undefeated Stony Point.

The Rangers nearly shook up the District 13-6A standings grabbing a big lead in the first 24 minutes, but Stony Point rallied.

Stony Point trailed 14-0 and 29-14 late in the first half before outscoring Vista Ridge 30-0 for the remainder of the game to stay undefeated.

Rangers quarterback Kyle Brown paced the Vista Ridge offense with three touchdown passes as they jumped out to a 29-23 lead at halftime.

Stony Point scored a touchdown in the third quarter and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put Vista Ridge away.

Vista Ridge travels to Cedar Ridge next Friday. Stony Point hosts Round Rock in a showdown of potential playoff teams.