Stony Point stays undefeated with second half rally against Vista Ridge

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Vista Ridge was aiming to make a statement in the first half against undefeated Stony Point.

The Rangers nearly shook up the District 13-6A standings grabbing a big lead in the first 24 minutes, but Stony Point rallied.

Stony Point trailed 14-0 and 29-14 late in the first half before outscoring Vista Ridge 30-0 for the remainder of the game to stay undefeated.

Rangers quarterback Kyle Brown paced the Vista Ridge offense with three touchdown passes as they jumped out to a 29-23 lead at halftime.

Stony Point scored a touchdown in the third quarter and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put Vista Ridge away.

Vista Ridge travels to Cedar Ridge next Friday. Stony Point hosts Round Rock in a showdown of potential playoff teams.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

