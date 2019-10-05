Stony Point stays undefeated in victory over Hendrickson

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stony Point is aiming to make some noise in District 13-6A after a close win against Hendrickson Friday night.

Stony Point trailed Hendrickson three separate times, but came to back to tie the Hawks each time. Stony Point’s Sid Potluri kicked the game-winning 40-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go in the game.

Trailing 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, Stony Point’s Kendall Thomas broke free on an 88-yard run for the equalizing score. The Tigers scored the final 10 points of the game.

Next, Stony Point (5-0, 3-0) travels to Vista Ridge next Friday. Hendrickson (1-3, 2-4) hosts Cedar Ridge next Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Trending Stories

Don't Miss