Stony Point stays undefeated in victory over Hendrickson

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stony Point is aiming to make some noise in District 13-6A after a close win against Hendrickson Friday night.

Stony Point trailed Hendrickson three separate times, but came to back to tie the Hawks each time. Stony Point’s Sid Potluri kicked the game-winning 40-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go in the game.

Trailing 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, Stony Point’s Kendall Thomas broke free on an 88-yard run for the equalizing score. The Tigers scored the final 10 points of the game.

Next, Stony Point (5-0, 3-0) travels to Vista Ridge next Friday. Hendrickson (1-3, 2-4) hosts Cedar Ridge next Thursday.