Stony Point football team to miss next 2 games after positive COVID-19 test by staff member

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Stony Point High School will not play its scheduled football games for the next two weeks after a school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A Round Rock Independent School District spokesperson told KXAN that the staff member had “enough close contacts that it was necessary to quarantine the entire football team for two weeks.” The staff member was recently lab-confirmed or a probable case to have COVID-19.

Stony Point was expected to start its district schedule this week. District games have more significance in deciding spots in the UIL state playoffs. It isn’t clear whether Stony Point’s upcoming games against Vandegrift and Cedar Ridge have been canceled or postponed as of Tuesday.

A letter from was sent to Stony Point parents, student and staff on Monday. Anyone in close contact with the staff member is required to remain off campus for up to 14 days, according to the letter.

After several paused offseason workouts during the summer, Stony Point, a 6A school, is the first large classification, Austin area high school football team to experience a scheduling issue during the 2020 football season.

Large classification schools in Texas were permitted to start the football season during the week of Sept. 25.

