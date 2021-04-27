Steve Sarkisian not showing his hand on Texas Longhorns quarterback competition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The main question for first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns entering spring practice remains at the end of the session — who will be the starting quarterback?

Junior Casey Thompson took the first snaps in Saturday’s spring game and led his team on a touchdown drive on the first series. Running back Bijan Robinson punched it in from 6 yards out for the score.

Redshirt freshman Hudson Card showed flashes while playing with what appeared to be more of the second team offense. He was the only quarterback to throw a passing touchdown in the game, hitting receiver Marcus Washington on an impressive throw.

“I think we’re in a good spot, I think both guys showed a lot of growth, a lot of development within the system,” Sarkisian said on Tuesday. “One, having a little bit of patience for their growth, but two, appreciate the growth that they make along with way. I think both of those guys have made tremendous strides. They’re not exactly where we want them to be yet, and I think that’s what’s so intriguing about the competition is that maybe one day one guy takes some really cool strides then the next day the other guy does.”

Well-played answer by the Longhorns coach. It would behoove Sarkisian to keep both talented players invested throughout the summer and preseason. There isn’t much depth in the Texas quarterback room behind those two players.

Hyde Park Baptist product Ben Ballard and Austin High’s Charles Wright are the only other quarterbacks listed on the Texas depth chart. Wright will be a true freshman and Ballard will be entering his redshirt sophomore season in 2021.

Sarkisian says he expects Thompson and Card will continue to develop during the offseason.

“There is plenty of room for both of those guys to grow. To name one guy ahead of the other or this guy is the starter wouldn’t be fair, it wouldn’t be fair to either of those two because I still think they both have a lot of room for growth and a lot of potential still out there for them,” Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns now head into the all-important first full offseason under this coaching staff.

“This summer will be big, not just developing our speed and strength, but now getting ready for the influx of the remaining freshman that will be coming on board, re-installing offense, defense and special teams to put ourselves in really good position for fall camp. Fall camp needs to be really competitive, we need to push one another to new heights, to a new standard so we’re prepared for an extremely tough schedule once the season kicks off,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian is in the middle of meeting with every player to discuss how far they’ve come in four months and where they need to go in the summer to be ready for camp.

Sarkisian could not comment on the latest player to announce that he’s transferring to Texas in former Alabama linebacker Ben Davis. He did say that the program may not be finished acquiring players through the NCAA’s transfer portal.