Sterns, Foster to make return against Kansas State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns took full advantage of some extra time off by getting some key figures back on the defense during the bye week.

Tom Herman announced on Thursday that defensive backs Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster will both play against Kansas State. They’ll might get some help with the potential return of linebacker Jeff McCulloch and fellow DB DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown and McCulloch and running back Jordan Whittington are all cleared for Saturday’s game, but how much they’ll play, or if they’ll even see the field is still up in the air.

“They all practiced today, those three,” Herman said Thursday. “We’ll kind of see how they progress throughout the week. Today was better than yesterday, which was better than Tuesday. So we’ll see how much we feel like they’re capable of going on Saturday and how much we’ll need them at that point.”

Herman also confirmed reports from last month that receiver Jordan Pouncey is no longer with the program. The sophomore had played in all eight games this season, but only caught two passes for 19 yards. His brother Ethan, who was committed to Texas, decommitted last week.