State semifinals: Central Texas playoffs schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Central Texas teams are vying for a spot in a state championship game. Only four teams remain in each division with state championship week set for Arlington’s AT&T Stadium starting Dec. 18-21.

Lake Travis and Westlake looking for a return to the championship game in recent years. Lake Travis reached the title game in 2017. Westlake last reached the final in 2015.

In 4A, Lampasas is back in the state semifinals for the first time in over 30 years. Wimberley reached the semifinals in 2017 before losing to West Orange-Stark.

6A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Lake Travis vs. Galena Park North Shore | Saturday 4 p.m. at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex (Round Rock)

Duncanville vs. Rockwall | Saturday 2:30 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium

6A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Westlake vs. Katy Taylor | Saturday 2:30 p.m. at Baylor McLane Stadium (Waco)

Denton Guyer vs. Westfield | Saturday 1 p.m. at Sheldon Panther Stadium (Houston)

4A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Lampasas vs. Carthage | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Randall Reed Stadium (New Caney)

Springtown vs. La Vega | Friday 7 p.m. at Midlothian ISD Sports Complex (Midlothian)

4A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Wimberley vs. Silsbee | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium (Katy)

Greenwood vs. Pleasant Grove | Friday at 6 p.m. at The Ford Center at the Star (Frisco)