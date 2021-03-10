STATE CHAMPS: Cedar Park wins title in first trip to girls basketball state tournament

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Cedar Park High School is celebrating a state championship Wednesday night.

The girls basketball program claimed its first state title in its first trip to the 5A state tournament with a 46-39 win over Frisco Liberty. The Timberwolves capped off a 27-1 season with 25 straight victories, dethroning the defending 5A state champions Wednesday at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

For as dominant as Cedar Park has been during the postseason, Wednesday’s championship game was a grind. Liberty was able to match Cedar Park on the defensive end, but the Timberwolves never flinched.

Cedar Park was able to gain some separation early in the fourth quarter and hold on for the trophy. The Timberwolves made multiple free throws down the stretch to keep Liberty away from a potential comeback.

The Timberwolves won their first five playoff games by more than 36 points per game. This season, sophomore Gisella Maul leads the way averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while 6-2 junior Shelby Hayes averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game.