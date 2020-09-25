Starting tonight, you can watch Westlake football games online during the 2020 season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals are kicking off the season Friday night, and you can watch it from the comfort of your home. Every Westlake regular season football game will be available live exclusively on KXAN.com during the 2020 season.

Westlake will take on Schertz-Clemens at 7:30 p.m. from Chaparral Stadium Friday night. The 2019 6A-Division 2 champions will be looking for a repeat after a dominating finish to last season.

The Chaps finished with a 15-1 record in 2019 boosted by a defense that shut down every playoff opponent. Westlake allowed on average just over a touchdown in its six playoff games, which was capped off by a 24-0 shutout win in the state title game against Denton Guyer.

This year, Westlake expects to showcase a strong defense again, but will be guided by quarterback Cade Klubnik. The junior passer is garnering attention and offers from Division I programs across the country.

Originally, Westlake planned to face Southlake Carroll in a father versus son season opener at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Westlake coach Todd Dodge’s son, Riley Dodge, is the head coach for the Dragons. However, the University Interscholastic League’s decision to delay the start of the football season for 6A and 5A schools scrubbed that planned contest.

Then, Westlake organized another highly-anticipated season opener against state-power Highland Park, but that game was canceled last week after an outbreak of COVID-19 within Highland Park’s football program.

Westlake will now face Schertz-Clemens with an expected 25% capacity crowd at Chaparral Stadium.

Westlake Football Schedule (all on KXAN.com)