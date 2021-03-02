Start of Round Rock Express’ Triple-A season delayed by a month

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The MiLB Triple-A season will be delayed by a month, pushing the Round Rock Express’ 2021 season start date to May. KXAN confirmed the initial report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan Tuesday afternoon.

The delayed start will line up the Triple-A season with the lower levels of minor league baseball — Double-A, high-A and low-A. Passan reports the May start would push the end of the minor league season deep into September.

The latest announcement means the Express will have to wait a little while longer to play a meaningful minor league game after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Express game at the Dell Diamond was Sept. 13, 2019 — a loss in the Pacific Coast League Championship series to Sacramento.

The Express officially agreed to a 10-year Professional Development License with the Texas Rangers on Feb. 9.

The Triple-A schedule was expected to be 142 games with divisions set up for easier travel and longer series in each city to cut down on the amount of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB completed a shortened major league season in 2020 during the pandemic. The 2021 major league season is unaffected by the MiLB schedule adjustment. The league expects to play a full 162-game season as the country races to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. expects to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May.