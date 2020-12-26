Standout Utah running back from Texas Ty Jordan dies

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan’s death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday.

Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan’s death. A day earlier, Jordan was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.

Jordan, a speedy 5-foot-7, 200-pound player, emerged from a crowded Utah backfield to become the focal point of the team’s offense. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.

Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb, and was a highly touted recruit. He made a seamless transition to the college game, including three straight 100-yard rushing performances to close out the season.

During his recruitment, Jordan was reportedly chose Utah over the Texas Longhorns, signing with the Utes in the 2019 early signing period.

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman released a statement on social media Saturday.

“We are heartbroken to hear of Ty’s passing. We got to know him well during the recruiting process. His smile, infectious personality and toughness are what we’ll remember most. Our prayers for comfort go out to the many who loved him and the Utah football family,” Herman’s statement read.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of Ty Jordan. pic.twitter.com/Mn38umbld1 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 26, 2020

Utah was one of nearly two dozen major college football teams to decline an opportunity to play a postseason bowl game, instead allowing players who had been in strict COVID-19 protocols for months begin their off-seasons.