St. Edward’s postpones 2020 fall sports following championships cancellation

The gates of St. Edwards’ Lewis-Chen Family Soccer Field are locked and marked closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Austin, Texas (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Edward’s University, a NCAA Division II school, is postponing all fall sports competitions for 2020 following the NCAA DII Presidents Council’s decision to cancel all fall championships Wednesday.

The decision was announced in a letter to the community by St. Edward’s President Dr. George E Martin Thursday.

Martin expects competitions to resume in spring 2021, and it may include the scheduling of sports that had their fall seasons canceled.

This decision affects the St. Edward’s volleyball, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country programs. Martin writes that St. Edward’s will honor all scholarship aid committed to student-athletes this year and is working with local health authorities on protocols to maintain strength and conditioning programs.

“We understand that the decision to cancel the fall season may be greatly disappointing for our student-athletes, coaches and fans. All of us will miss the fall athletics season immensely, as it is such an exciting and bonding experience for our community. Be assured, however, that the university will continue to support our student-athletes,” Martin wrote in the letter.

St. Edward’s competes in the Lone Star Conference with several other programs that have already canceled their fall sports schedules — St. Mary’s University, Eastern New Mexico University and Western New Mexico University.