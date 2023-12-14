AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns guard Sir’Jabari Rice is looking for a new place to play in the NBA.

After signing David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract with their G League affiliate in Austin, the Spurs waived Rice to make room on the roster. In four games with the Austin Spurs, Rice averaged 9.3 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.

Rice transferred to Texas for the 2022-23 season after five years at New Mexico State and was an integral part of the Longhorns’ run to the Elite Eight. He averaged 13 points per game for Texas last season and signed with the Spurs in July as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NBA Draft. Two-way contracts allow teams to carry up to three extra players (in addition to the usual 15) that typically swing between the NBA team and its G League affiliate.

Duke Jr. last played for the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, where he averaged 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. He also played two seasons for the Brooklyn Nets and their G League team the Long Island Nets.