AUSTIN (KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs will return to Austin during its regular season schedule in 2023-24.

The Spurs, along with all other 29 NBA teams, released their schedules Thursday and will play two games at Moody Center in March in the second year of the I-35 Series.

The Spurs will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m., March 15 and then the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m., March 17. Both games are part of the Spurs’ regular season schedule and the Spurs will be the designated home team. In last year’s inaugural I-35 Series, the Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 129-127 on April 6 and lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 151-131 on April 8.

Tickets for the I-35 Series go on sale at 10 a.m., Sept. 15. Season ticket holders and members of the official Spurs fan club will have access to presale tickets Sept. 13.

The Spurs open the season with two home games against Texas rivals Dallas and Houston. The season opener is set for Oct. 25 against the Mavericks with the Rockets traveling to the AT&T Center on Oct. 27. Tickets for regular season games go on sale at 10 a.m., Aug. 18.

The schedule for the NBA Cup, the new in-season tournament, is also out. The Spurs will compete in Group C of the Western Conference against the Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.