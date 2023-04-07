AUSTIN (KXAN) — A road trip up Interstate 35 usually results in a stop at Buc-ee’s. For Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson, a stop at the iconic Texas gas station was “mandatory,” before heading to Austin to play the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moody Center Thursday.

The stop was not his first and will not be his last, but Johnson might not make the stop right before a game again. In a post-game press conference, Johnson said he got an upset stomach after the visit.

“Stopped at Buc-ee’s, that’s all I’m going to say,” Johnson told a room of reporters. “Buc-ee’s is always good. I’m not supposed to be eating Buc-ee’s, it tastes good, probably like 10 out of 10, my stomach just didn’t agree with it, this time.”

Johnson added that he loves Buc-ee’s and will definitely go back. He said he stopped at the gas station often while traveling between Cedar Park and San Antonio. Johnson started his NBA career playing in the G-League for the Austin Spurs.

He did recover after hydrating and eating more plain foods before the game.

San Antonio beat Portland 129-127 Thursday night. Johnson pitched in 24 points, joining Keita Bates-Diop (25 points) and Julian Champagnie (24 points) as the Spurs’ main contributors.

The team will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in Austin Saturday. Due to weather, the Spurs announced the Fan Fest scheduled at Republic Square Friday was canceled.