Spurs’ Derrick White out indefinitely after breaking toe

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White is out indefinitely after breaking his left second toe.

White had offseason surgery on the same toe, but the Spurs said Monday the fracture is a new injury. White missed training camp, the preseason and the first four games of the regular season after undergoing surgery on the toe last August.

He made his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year veteran suffered the non-displaced fracture after falling in the second quarter of that game.

San Antonio is trying to battle its way out of a four-game losing streak. The Spurs are on the road for the next week, playing against the Clippers, Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.