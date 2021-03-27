Splash! Texas swimming and diving wins national championship for NCAA-best 15th time

GREENSBORO, N.C. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns coach Eddie Reese casually strolled into the pool at the Greensboro Aquatic Center to celebrate with his men’s swimming and diving team Saturday evening.

More often than not at the national championship meet, the Longhorns head coach is prepared to get soaked in his polo and khakis as the coach for the dominant program in men’s swimming and diving.

The 🐐 has entered the pool#HookEm pic.twitter.com/VshEilcg3U — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) March 28, 2021

Texas capped off the 2021 season by claiming the national title at the NCAA Championship meet, earning their NCAA-best 15th national championship in program history. The Longhorns edged out second-place California by 27 points.

Texas has now won the team title in five of the last six national championship meets (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021). The 2020 meet was canceled due to COVID-19.

Add another notch to Reese’s historic 43-year career at Texas. Reese’s 15 national titles is tied for seventh-most of any coach in NCAA history (all sports). He’s also won a national title in five different decades (1981, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021).