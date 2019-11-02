Spiller leads Texas A&M past UTSA

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes for a 60-yard touchdown after breaking away from UTSA safety Rashad Wisdom (39) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Aggies freshman Isaiah Spiller is fortifying his role as Texas A&M’s starting tailback.

Spiller broke off touchdown runs of 60 and 50 yards Saturday against UT-San Antonio guiding the Aggies to a 45-14 win. Spiller rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

The running back position appeared to be in flux after the 2018 departure of Trayveon Williams for the NFL Draft and the season-ending injury of Jashaun Corbin, but Spiller has filled in nicely with 450 yards on 89 carries this season.

The Aggies trailed 7-0 early in the first quarter after a Lowell Narcisse two-yard touchdown run.

Texas A&M responded with back-to-back touchdown drives for a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Wydermyer with 22 seconds remaining in the half for a 21-7 lead.

Spiller scored two touchdowns in the third quarter — a 50 yard run and an eight yard

Mond had an efficient day with two total touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) and 211 passing yards. Mond exited in the fourth quarter allowing some snaps for freshman Zach Calzada.

The freshman from Georgia handed UTSA their second score of the game on an interception by Dadrian Taylor returned 58 yards for the touchdown.