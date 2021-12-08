Special Olympics Texas returns to statewide competition in February

BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — The Special Olympics Texas Winter Games are coming to Central Texas.

In the organization’s first large-scale event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the games are scheduled for Feb. 18-20 in both Bee Cave and Lakeway.

A press release from the organization said the event should attract thousands of people to the area, including athletes and their families, plus volunteers.

“We are thrilled to see the Winter Games moving forward this year,” said Sarah Ribeiro, the director of development for Special Olympics Texas. “This is an important moment for Special Olympics athletes who have worked hard all year and have been waiting for this moment to compete.”

Athletes will participate in powerlifting, volleyball, cycling, golf, and a new event — floorball. Floorball is similar to floor hockey that’s played on a court.

Also at the games will be “FUNdamental sports.” Those are modified sports for athletes aged 2 years and older who don’t quite have the physical or developmental abilities to compete in a traditional competition setting to work on those skills, in order to prepare them to perhaps be in future full competitions.

Competitions are scheduled to be held at Lake Travis Middle School, Hill Country Indoor and Bee Cave Middle School. Opening ceremonies will be at Star Hill Ranch on Hamilton Pool Road.