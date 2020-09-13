Late Cowboys penalty halts comeback attempt against Rams in 20-17 loss

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys dives for a 19-yard receiving touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had the last chance of the game, attempting to take the Cowboys down the field for a game-tying field goal against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

He almost did it.

An offensive pass interference on Michael Gallup negated a 47-yard pass play that would’ve taken the Cowboys down to the Rams 19-yard line with 31 seconds left in the game.

After the 15-yard penalty, the Cowboys were left drowning on their own side of the field — unable to get into field goal range for a potential kick.

Dallas starts the Mike McCarthy era with a 20-17 loss to the Rams on a night when the home team was debuting its fanless $5 billion stadium due to state restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys defense was on its heels from the start as the Rams methodically drove down the field on its first two drives. However, after a missed field goal on their second drive, the Rams only had a 7-0 lead to show for their offensive dominance.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored two first half touchdowns, giving the Cowboys a 14-13 lead at halftime. Elliott finished the game with 96 rushing yards with a touchdown rushing and receiving.

In the second half, former Texas Longhorns running back Malcolm Brown scored his second rushing touchdown of the night, putting the Rams back in front 20-14. Brown finished with 110 total yards.

With the Cowboys down 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, McCarthy will receive questions and criticism for a decision to go for it on fourth down from the Rams 14-yard line. The Cowboys failed to convert on the fourth and three attempt. If the Cowboys would’ve opted for the field goal and made it, the game would’ve been tied at 20.

The Cowboys (0-1) return to Dallas for its home opener against the Atlanta Falcons next week.