SMU’s excellent season ends on a sour note at Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (KXAN/AP) — SMU’s 10-win season ended on a down note Saturday against Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl.

FAU QB Chris Robison passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic scored two touchdowns in a 24-second span late in the first half to take control on the way to beating SMU 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday night.

SMU junior quarterback Shane Buechele and the Mustangs offense never got comfortable. Buechele threw for 304 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but only completed 27-of-47 pass attempts. The potent SMU passing attack was neutralized by high winds and a failure to connect on the deep ball.

It was FAU’s first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls to take over at Ole Miss — and the Conference USA champions, playing on their home field, didn’t miss a beat under interim coach Glenn Spencer.

James Charles ran for two touchdowns for FAU (11-3), which tied a school record for wins in a season and improved to 4-0 in bowl games. The first of Charles’ scores came with a minute left in the first half to break a 14-14 tie, Robison found Brandon Robinson for another touchdown 24 seconds later after an SMU interception and the Owls were off and running.

The 2019 season was a massive success in head coach Sonny Dykes’ second season. Buechele, the former Texas Longhorn QB, has one more season of eligibility remaining.

