AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens will play at the ATX Open, scheduled for Feb. 27-March 5 at Westwood Country Club, organizers announced Monday.

The ATX Open is the first stop in the United States on the 2023 Women’s Tennis Association schedule, and now with Stephens and current top-15 American player Danielle Collins both in the tournament, organizers are already expanding the 1,500-seat showcase stadium they planned to build to accommodate for more fans.

Organizers released renderings of the stadium for the tournament in October.

Stephens, currently No. 37 in the WTA rankings, won the 2017 U.S. Open and has been one of the top players from the US on tour. This past season, she made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open before losing to fellow American Coco Gauff, and she advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2022 U.S. Open before falling to Germany’s Angelique Kerber, the No. 17 player in the world at the time.

“It is always great to participate in new tournaments that have big visions, and adding an event like this to our calendar in the year the WTA celebrates its 50th anniversary is great for the Tour,” Stephens said. “For me personally, Austin is a great city, and playing on home soil is always special. I am looking forward to being part of this tournament.”

Collins is the No. 14 player in the world and has won more than $2 million in 2022. She advanced to the finals of the 2022 Australian Open where she fell to then-No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. She also advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 U.S. Open before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

The inaugural ATX Open is part of the DropShot Tournament Series and will feature a 32-player singles tournament and a 16-team doubles field. The 2022 WTA Finals were held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth with Sabalenka claiming the top spot, making the tour’s first stop in Texas since 2012.

The tournament will have two sessions per day and tickets can be bought on the ATX Open’s website.