Sims out with back injury

Texas hit with another injury as Jericho Sims is out with a back injury

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Not only have the Longhorns lost six of their last eight games, but they continue to lose players. On Thursday Shaka Smart announced that junior forward Jericho Sims is out with a back injury. Smart did not say how much time Sims will miss beyond Saturday’s game at Iowa State.

Sims is averaging 9.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 66% from the field and is UT’s most reliable post presence. With Sims down, that’s four players that will miss Saturday’s game that have been a starter. Jase Febres is sidelined with a knee injury, Kai Jones has an ankle injury and Gerald Liddell has missed the last six games with a back injury.

Texas (14-10, 4-7) will take on an Iowa State (10-14, 3-8) team that lost their standout freshman Tyrese Haliburton with a fractured wrist, Halliburton is projected as a top ten draft pick so has likely played his last college game.

In their first meeting on February 1st Texas won 72-68 and Sims was a big reason, scoring 14 points on 7-8 from the field and grabbing nine rebounds.