Silver Star Nation Special: Cowboys have options for day two of the NFL Draft

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, CeeDee Lamb, third from right, talks on a phone after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Watch live at 5:40 p.m. Friday as Cowboys Insiders Mickey Spagnola and Tobin McDuff along with KXAN’s Roger Wallace and Andrew Schnitker break down what the Dallas Cowboys will do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys believe they got a steal by drafting Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told local media on Thursday that Lamb was the No. 1 receiver on their draft board and a top six overall prospect in this year’s draft.

The Cowboys didn’t necessarily have a need at wide receiver after signing Amari Cooper to a long-term free agency contract during the offseason, but Lamb’s freakish playmaking abilities he displayed during a three-year career with the Sooners was too hard for management to pass up.

That’s what the first round of the NFL Draft is about — picking the best available player on a team’s board and avoiding the trap of reaching for a player at a position of need. The Cowboys made the best pick available in regards to their evaluation.

Expect the Cowboys to be more focused on players at positions of need during day two and three of the draft starting Friday and Saturday.

Dallas needs to address the defensive line, offensive line and secondary with its remaining picks.

Currently, the Cowboys hold the No. 51 and No. 82 pick for the second and third round.

Day two of the NFL Draft starts Friday at 6 p.m. Cowboys insiders Mickey Spagnola and Tobin McDuff will go live before the event starts with their expert takes on what the Cowboys will do in the second and third round. You can watch the live-stream starting at 5:40 p.m.

Current List of Cowboys picks in 2020 Draft