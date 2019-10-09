Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys try to bounce back after another loss

FRISCO, Texas — For the second week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to recover after a loss — this time to the Green Bay Packers.

Turnovers tell the story often in football and Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Packers is no different. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw three interceptions resulting in 10 Green Bay points.

The even more crippling part of the Cowboys’ turnovers was where they happened on the field. Two of those three interceptions happened in Green Bay territory as the Cowboys were driving for potential points.

Packers running back Aaron Jones had a career day with four touchdowns which matches the Packers record for most touchdowns in a single game.

Next, the Cowboys travel to New York to face the struggling New York Jets. Although, they will be getting their starting quarterback back in the line up. Sam Darnold has been cleared to play after battling mono and missing the past three games.

The Cowboys are a touchdown favorite against the Jets, according to oddsmakers.

Watch this week’s Silver Star Interactive segment with Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola.