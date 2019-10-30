Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys prepare for new Giants QB

(Nexstar) — The Cowboys are back at practice after the bye week. It’s time to look ahead to the Monday night match up with the New York Giants.

The Cowboys are heading MetLife Stadium for the second time in a month with the expectation that this trip will be much different than the last. The Cowboys lost to the New York Jets 24-22 two weeks ago.

Dallas already has a win against the Giants this season — against a back-up quarterback. The Cowboys outclassed Eli Manning and the Giants in the regular season opener. Rookie first round draft pick Daniel Jones replaced Manning in week three with a 2-4 record.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola breaks it down in Tuesday’s Silver Star Nation Interactive.